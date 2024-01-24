BOMBSHELL: Email address that is allegedly owned by a BlackRock Director is registered to a child porn site.

BOMBSHELL: AN E-MAIL ADDRESS POTENTIALLY OWNED BY A BLACKROCK DIRECTOR WAS REGISTERED WITH MEMBERS-ONLY CHILD PORN SITE!

Steven Crowder’s team dropped a bombshell report today — watch below👇🏻— exposing that a female managing director with BlackRock potentially owns an e-mail address that was registered with a members-only child porn site that connected a vast network of self-proclaimed pedophiles, rapists and murderers!





In the report, the Lowder With Crowder team exposed that the e-mail address [email protected] connected to the username Jackie222 and was a registered member of the child porn site http://Rapey.us. This e-mail address repeatedly connected back to one name — via more than 10 identity verification services — Abigail Gold Geller who is a managing director at BlackRock.





Crowder’s team hired a private investigator who corroborated this information. Additionally, Crowder’s investigator was able to take it a step further proving that the [email protected] e-mail address was used two separate times at a property Geller owns in New York.





A member of Crowder’s team confronted Geller over the phone. She asked if she could call back. Her lawyer got on the phone and denied that [email protected] is Geller’s e-mail address, and he strongly warned that Crowder should not publish this story.





In 2022 Ryan Montgomery, who is a cybersecurity professional, was given a tip about the child porn site http://Rapey.us. After Montgomery did a thorough investigation into the site, he discovered a vast network of self-proclaimed pedophiles, murderers and rapists and exposed this via Project Veritas in 2023.





He said these child sex predators used the open Internet to prey on children.





Furthermore, Montgomery reported that pizza, cheese pizza, cooking and other words were used as pedophile code words to prey on kids. He said cheese pizza was often used as a code word for child porn.





In May 11, 2023, the Department of Justice announced that four men were sentenced in a child exploitation enterprise via the site http://Rapey.su run by Nathan Larson.





Montgomery obtained user data from http://Rapey.su including over 7,000 e-mail addresses of members of http://Rapey.su.





The application process includes questions like this:





“If a man wants to rape his 3-year-old daughter up every hole while she’s crying and screaming, do you have a problem with that?”





This is the level of evil and depravity we’re dealing with — this is Pizzagate!





