UK Column News - 31st January 2025
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1907 followers
67 views • 3 months ago

UK Column News - 31st January 2025

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.

00:23 Plane Crash Tragedy: Did Understaffing and DEI Hiring Policies Contributed to the Disaster?
07:30 The Syria Chemical Weapons Narrative: From Homs 2012 to Tulsi Gabbard’s Comments on the Deep State and U.S. Intelligence
16:47 Operation Warp Speed 2.0: RFK Jr. Throws Children’s Health Defense Under the Bus
23:02 Trumps Off With a Bang: Withdrawing from WHO, Rolling Back DEI and Ending Radical Indoctrination
33:50 UK Column Is Member-Funded—Your Support Matters, Please Share
36:54 EU-Jordan Partnership: A Multi-Billion-Euro Deal for Stability and Cooperation – Is Regime Change on the Horizon?
40:43 Culture Wars and Silence on Sovereignty: We Need to Talk About the Nord Stream Attack
56:47 Eagle Forum and UN-Natural Fires: Eyes on LA and California’s Blazing Crisis

Keywords
columnuknews - 31st january 2025
