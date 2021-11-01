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(4 in 1) Online Safety Bill, Disinformation, Child Jabs, Face Book Want All Data In The Metaverse
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20 views • November 01, 2021
(4 in 1) Online Safety Bill, Disinformation, Child Jabs, Face Book Want All Data In The Metaverse
https://rumble.com/vojufn-4-in-1-online-safety-bill-disinformation-child-jabs-face-book-want-all-data.html
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts taken from :-
UK Column News - 29th October 2021. Full show here:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cvAH7OfsiWOY/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
**************
Frances Haugen Testimony: - https://bit.ly/3bnSRom
Antigone Davis Testimony: - https://bit.ly/3En340G
Head of Face Books Global Safety, Antigone Davis testifies to a UK parliament committee when it transpired she was is only familiar with parts of the bill. She could not give any meaningful evidence on what Face Book's policy was.
George Soros et al. to Independently Tackle Disinformation
Sources:
***************
Axios Article: - https://bit.ly/3vUokIl
Email From UKC Viewer Highlights Concerns About Child Health
Sources:
****************
SPARS Pandemic: - https://bit.ly/3mnCT3Y
John Hopkins Center For Health Security: - https://cutt.ly/WRLepAH
Facebook Wants All The Meta Data In the Metaverse
Sources:
**************
Transhumanism
BBC Article: - https://archive.md/dIebA
Giulio Prisco Presentation: - https://bit.ly/3jQM9M6
https://rumble.com/vojufn-4-in-1-online-safety-bill-disinformation-child-jabs-face-book-want-all-data.html
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts taken from :-
UK Column News - 29th October 2021. Full show here:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cvAH7OfsiWOY/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
**************
Frances Haugen Testimony: - https://bit.ly/3bnSRom
Antigone Davis Testimony: - https://bit.ly/3En340G
Head of Face Books Global Safety, Antigone Davis testifies to a UK parliament committee when it transpired she was is only familiar with parts of the bill. She could not give any meaningful evidence on what Face Book's policy was.
George Soros et al. to Independently Tackle Disinformation
Sources:
***************
Axios Article: - https://bit.ly/3vUokIl
Email From UKC Viewer Highlights Concerns About Child Health
Sources:
****************
SPARS Pandemic: - https://bit.ly/3mnCT3Y
John Hopkins Center For Health Security: - https://cutt.ly/WRLepAH
Facebook Wants All The Meta Data In the Metaverse
Sources:
**************
Transhumanism
BBC Article: - https://archive.md/dIebA
Giulio Prisco Presentation: - https://bit.ly/3jQM9M6
Keywords
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