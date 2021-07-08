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Joe Biden's door to door COVID vaccination scheme
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150 views • July 08, 2021
Joe Biden's door to door COVID vaccination scheme. Where does government have the Constitutional authority to know if I am COVID vaccinated and perhaps try to inject this gene altering soup into my body against my will. If the COVID vaccine workswhy should anyone who received it worry about my not getting it.
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