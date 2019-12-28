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Wear the Truth, Share the Truth
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29 views • December 28, 2019
Welcome to The Bloody Truth Swag Shop.
Wear The Bloody Truth, Share The Bloody Truth.
https://teespring.com/stores/the-bloody-truth-swagshop
Apparently YouTube, in its infinite wisdom, does not allow Teespring/Youtube integration unless I live in the U.S.A and have over 10,000 subscribers. I lose on both counts.
Just like YouTube censorship, there are ways around it.
Thank you for supporting the truth.
Link to The Bloody Truth website where you can find all of the best Flat Earth videos in one convenient location, categorized and easy to find...
http://thebloodytruth.ca/
Link to ''Wake Up, You're Only Dreaming'' by David j Caron...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ct9Y2TYwpww
Please subscribe to David J Caron, you will be glad you did...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpg-pYIg34MZPal3Te4U0KQ
Wear The Bloody Truth, Share The Bloody Truth.
https://teespring.com/stores/the-bloody-truth-swagshop
Apparently YouTube, in its infinite wisdom, does not allow Teespring/Youtube integration unless I live in the U.S.A and have over 10,000 subscribers. I lose on both counts.
Just like YouTube censorship, there are ways around it.
Thank you for supporting the truth.
Link to The Bloody Truth website where you can find all of the best Flat Earth videos in one convenient location, categorized and easy to find...
http://thebloodytruth.ca/
Link to ''Wake Up, You're Only Dreaming'' by David j Caron...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ct9Y2TYwpww
Please subscribe to David J Caron, you will be glad you did...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpg-pYIg34MZPal3Te4U0KQ
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