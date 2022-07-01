Panic in DC!!! Jamie Ruskin hangs up in middle of interview. Looks like he pulled an all nighter

Panic in DC! Jamie Raskin just abruptly hung up on MSNBC anchor during his appearance on Morning Joe…

Watch as Raskin is listening to someone in his earpiece and then he immediately reaches to his computer and ends the call.

He looks like he hasnt slept well lately.

What was so urgent? Did someone just say in his ear, “Uh sir, Q just dropped a bomb about Cassidy Hutchinson… you might want to see this!” 🤣