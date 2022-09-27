PROOF people around the WORLD are WAKING UP to the far left

Glenn Beck





Sep 26, 2022 Everybody can feel that something is wrong, Glenn says. And that’s not just in regard to American voters. No, people EVERYWHERE are beginning to wake up and realize that far-left, elite politicians in governments around the WORLD (and their partnerships with large corporations) are a danger to freedom, to democracy, and to our republic. In this video, Glenn proves these feelings aren’t just American. Watch to see Italy’s new Prime Minister speak passionately about the very same sentiment, three years ago, in a POWERFUL speech…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zKWkNxEZCE