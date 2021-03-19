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Doctor has huge concerns with the PCR test
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80 views • March 19, 2021
David Menzies with Mark Trozzi, March 15, 2021

Dr. Mark Trozzi, a former anonymous whistleblower to Rebel News, now goes on the record and speaks out against the use of PCR tests for COVID-19 diagnosis in part one of this interview with David Menzies.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: https://rebelne.ws/2ODQCW5

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com​ for more great Rebel content.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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