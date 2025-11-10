“No toddler gets shot twice by mistake”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mark Perlmutter, an orthopedic surgeon from the United States, testified that Israeli snipers deliberately shot Palestinian children, often aiming at their heads and chests.
His testimony adds to mounting evidence of Israel’s systematic use of force against innocent civilians, including children, across the Gaza Strip.
