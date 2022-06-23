The Impact of Animals on Our Landscape #shorts

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https://www.youtube.com/embed/ie3iDEX8Z7Y
Have you ever wondered what caused your landscape to be what it is today? ⛰️ Ilya Buynevich, who’s an associate professor and undergraduate advisor and part of the Geology department of Earth and Environmental Science at the College of Science and Technology at Temple University, breaks down how animals throughout history have contributed to shaping the landscape that we know today. Ilya explains that the PRESENCE of animals and their activities in any given environment have contributed greatly to the development of landscapes. 🦬 What are your thoughts about how animal presence and activity contribute to landscape formation? Let us know in the comments.