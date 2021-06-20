© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Government-Made Chaos And Bad Weather Lead To Wasted Food, And Food Shortages
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • June 20, 2021
Have you noticed even now, how the supermarkets are still lean in certain commodities? I certainly do! It has never properly come back since the panic buying began. And, there are other supposed shortages in other things, such as timber etc also, the cost of everything has skyrocketed, another something they are using against the people. There is a verse in the Bible which comes to my mind right now: Rev 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Just to assure you, the MARK of the beast is not the jab, it is a means to the end. All that is happening right now though, is preparing the people to receive the MARK!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.