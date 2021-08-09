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'Socialist republic' of Victoria sees farms turned into 'campsites'
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241 views • August 09, 2021
The Andrews government has allowed camping on 27 river frontages which are currently licensed by farmers, prompting protests outside of the state's parliament.
Sky News Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/socialist-republic-of-victoria-sees-farms-turned-into-campsites/ar-AAN6E3l?ocid=msedgntp
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCatbXV4fW25g5mpWdTO8LjA/videos
Sky News Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/socialist-republic-of-victoria-sees-farms-turned-into-campsites/ar-AAN6E3l?ocid=msedgntp
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCatbXV4fW25g5mpWdTO8LjA/videos
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