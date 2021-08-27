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Banned Worldwide from YouTube _ Now we can see what's 'REALLY' going on!! CHIP-IN 666 LOL We get it! _ Banned Worldwide from YouTube
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425 views • August 27, 2021
I have never meet Jonathan Kleck but I have looked at his face and listened to Jonathan teach the Holy Word for 5 years daily lol. Yes all taken back to original meaning in the King James 1611 Holy Bible, using the e-Sword Strong's Concordance to discover the true meaning of the original Greek/Hebrew word to know what was really said. Jonathan is the very most gifted Professor/Teacher/Arc-Angel :-) in my opinion. Hold thy head up.
* Banned Worldwide from YouTube _ Now we can see what's 'REALLY' going on!! CHIP-IN 666 LOL We get it! _ Banned Worldwide from YouTube
* Banned Worldwide from YouTube _ Now we can see what's 'REALLY' going on!! CHIP-IN 666 LOL We get it! _ Banned Worldwide from YouTube
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