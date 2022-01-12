Battalion of Lies Falls Apart

January 11, 2022 - Congratulations, conspiracy theorists, you’re proven right yet again. The passel of lies that have been packaged in the pandemic narrative are being exposed, much to the chagrin of public officials. Most everything we have been ordered to do because of “the science” is now at odds with the evidence unfolding before our eyes. Let’s take a look at the liars and the truth that can no longer be hidden.Thanks for watching and praying!Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comSources:Copyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.