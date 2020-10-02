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TEXAS RALLY KICKS OFF AT THE CAPITOL TOMORROW
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99 views • October 02, 2020
TEXAS RALLY KICKS OFF AT THE CAPITOL TOMORROW
Dynamic doctors, health experts, religious leaders and journalists are descending on the state capitol in Austin, TX tomorrow, joining rally goers from around the country for the ‘Constitutional Rights Summit,’ a non-partisan, peaceful event bringing attention to “government overreach, tyrannical leaders and oppressive social movements” quickly taking away the rights of all U.S. citizens.
**The HighWire will be live-streaming the afternoon of speakers, including Frontline Dr. Simone Gold, director of Plandemic, Mikki Willis, ICAN’s Del Bigtree, “Truth About Cancer” Charlene Bollinger, and many more.
#CRSUSA #ProtestFest #Constitution #RightsSummit #Freedom
Dynamic doctors, health experts, religious leaders and journalists are descending on the state capitol in Austin, TX tomorrow, joining rally goers from around the country for the ‘Constitutional Rights Summit,’ a non-partisan, peaceful event bringing attention to “government overreach, tyrannical leaders and oppressive social movements” quickly taking away the rights of all U.S. citizens.
**The HighWire will be live-streaming the afternoon of speakers, including Frontline Dr. Simone Gold, director of Plandemic, Mikki Willis, ICAN’s Del Bigtree, “Truth About Cancer” Charlene Bollinger, and many more.
#CRSUSA #ProtestFest #Constitution #RightsSummit #Freedom
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