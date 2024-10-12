BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jobst Landgrebe: The Trend Toward Repressive Rule, To What Extent Can It Work?
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
400 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 6 months ago

Jobst Landgrebe discusses the direction of modern society and government toward repressive rule and control and how far it might go. He debates the technical feasibility of the social credit system and algorithm ghetto. Some of their plans are contradictory. He gives us an update on the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and transhumanism as well as his thoughts on BRICS, WW3, and the struggle between elite planning and spontaneous historical evolution.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Why Machines Will Never Rule the World: Artificial Intelligence without Fear https://www.routledge.com/Why-Machines-Will-Never-Rule-the-World-Artificial-Intelligence-without-Fear/Landgrebe-Smith/p/book/9781032309934

Google Scholar https://scholar.google.de/citations?user=cFMVHwoAAAAJ&hl=de

Wiktia https://wikitia.com/wiki/Jobst_Landgrebe


About Jobst Landgrebe

Jobst Landgrebe is a scientist and entrepreneur with a background in philosophy, mathematics, neuroscience, and bioinformatics. Landgrebe is also the founder of Cognotekt, a German AI company which has since 2013 provided working systems used by companies in areas such as insurance claims management, real estate management, and medical billing. After more than 10 years in the AI industry, he has developed an exceptional understanding of the limits and potential of AI in the future.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
aiartificial intelligenceww3social credittechnocracytranshumanismdystopiabricsdigital id
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy