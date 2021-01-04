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LINDA CELESTIA SAGE ~ "NEW YEARS SPECIAL: Awakening Agenda 21 - 2021 Vision" [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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460 views • January 04, 2021
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The AGE OF TRUTH TV NEW YEARS EVE SPECIAL!
The fascinating, creative, innovative and well-informed Truth and Conspiracy Researcher, Milliner, Couturier and Entrepreneur, LINDA CELESTIA SAGE, who had a succesful and illustrious career working with some of the worlds biggest superstars and being part of the legendary New York artist scene in the 70´s, 80´s and 90´s, joins Age Of Truth TV´s Investigative Reporter and Presenter, Lucas Alexander, for a really extraordinary and amazing in-depth hard-talk about her unusual and incredible life-story and investigation of what is going on in the world. Dark and eye-opening hidden truths.......
INTERVIEW with Linda Celestia Sage is presented by AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. Filmed in Christiania, Denmark.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
The AGE OF TRUTH TV NEW YEARS EVE SPECIAL!
The fascinating, creative, innovative and well-informed Truth and Conspiracy Researcher, Milliner, Couturier and Entrepreneur, LINDA CELESTIA SAGE, who had a succesful and illustrious career working with some of the worlds biggest superstars and being part of the legendary New York artist scene in the 70´s, 80´s and 90´s, joins Age Of Truth TV´s Investigative Reporter and Presenter, Lucas Alexander, for a really extraordinary and amazing in-depth hard-talk about her unusual and incredible life-story and investigation of what is going on in the world. Dark and eye-opening hidden truths.......
INTERVIEW with Linda Celestia Sage is presented by AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. Filmed in Christiania, Denmark.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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