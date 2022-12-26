Except Their Comes A Falling Away First

If you are used to eat healthy and the ability to do so is taken away; what happens?

If you have borrowed money to finance different things you have and you are caused to lose your job due to a change of contract; what happens?

If the ability to buy, sell, travel, work, study, access healthcare and worship is restricted until you comply with increasing rules and laws that causes you to gain the world; what do you think happens?





The level of our suffering depends on where we are in our personal relationship with God. Most won't see how God feels so most will go along to get along, until the laws are changed to arrest and kill the true worshippers of God and many are caused to sell their souls to buy and sell then turn like Judas to betray their brethren to death.





Less and less people representing faith in God/Jesus will be alive upon the earth. This is how Jesus expects us to get off the earth.





Revelation 6:9-11

King James Version

9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:





10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?





11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.





The saints on earth to see Jesus return will only be alive because of their faith in Jesus and they will be protected so they are not killed by the Antichrist and his agents and they will be protected also from God's wrath upon the wicked transhumans / corrupted flesh on earth.





The devil has not falling in love with Jesus and if we claim to be in Christ and He in us then we are targeted for suffering and death. The devil sees us as sheep for the slaughter if he cannot use us and get us to stay on his side.





my email contact is [email protected]