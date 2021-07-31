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Mel Gibson A WORLD PATRIOT SPEAKS HIS TRUTHS – movies SIGNS & The Passion of Christ
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157 views • July 31, 2021
Look at what Mel Gibson had to endure since he made the film ‘The Passion of Christ’.
Incessant attacks because of his Christian beliefs and his Patriotism. Short on Jim Caviezel’s lightning strike on set during the filming of ‘The Passion of Christ’.
Movies:
SIGNS & The Passion of Christ
ONLY THE ZIONIST JEWS ARE SATANISTS
Zionists are part of a Satanic Religious Cult that Sacrifice humans.
A DRACONIAN SATANIC ZIONIST CABAL
ADRENOCHROME HARVEST
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Incessant attacks because of his Christian beliefs and his Patriotism. Short on Jim Caviezel’s lightning strike on set during the filming of ‘The Passion of Christ’.
Movies:
SIGNS & The Passion of Christ
ONLY THE ZIONIST JEWS ARE SATANISTS
Zionists are part of a Satanic Religious Cult that Sacrifice humans.
A DRACONIAN SATANIC ZIONIST CABAL
ADRENOCHROME HARVEST
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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