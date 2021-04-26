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RON DESANTIS PROPOSES BILL TO STOP BIG TECH CENSORSHIP
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13 views • April 26, 2021
Laura Loomer Joins the show to discuss the new Big Tech censorship bill Desantis wants to pass, yet Laura Loomer doesn't think it goes far enough to protect our first amendment freedoms
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