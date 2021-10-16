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Latest Chris Sky Interview At His Hideout Deleted by Youtube Only 4 Hours After Its Release on October 15 2021
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795 views • October 16, 2021
Original title: Meet Canada's Revolutionary Leader Mister "Just say NO"
In this interview, Chris now predicts what are the next COVID PLANDEMIC steps western governments are preparing to implement against anti-vaxxers during November and the rest of the 2021-2022 winter. And his predictions are even more fascistic distopic than in his first appearances.
In this interview, Chris now predicts what are the next COVID PLANDEMIC steps western governments are preparing to implement against anti-vaxxers during November and the rest of the 2021-2022 winter. And his predictions are even more fascistic distopic than in his first appearances.
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