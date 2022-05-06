90% of people are low on iodine. Are you?

#Adrian #health #CliveDeCarle If you want to buy iodine and Clive’s other Natural Health Essentials and join The Secret Health Club which gives you access to very rich detailed (and censored) content please use this affiliate link:https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/239640/11489

To listen to the entire episode:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/FVzeWkBFYEY

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TTojzWfxAusp/



Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1976a000-c828-4b2e-a5a8-663a167d12cf



Oddysey: https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8/ep.-249-clive-de-carle-nutritional:7

Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/



Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/ My book: I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas. You can read more about it here: http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ — Drinking distilled water is one of the best things you can do for your health. To buy a distiller via our affiliate link: https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9