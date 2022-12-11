PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH03 - Krista's Farm | SEC 02 - Animal Trafficking | 432hz [hd 480p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH03 - Krista's Farm | SEC 02 - Animal Trafficking" -- farm living and comedy converge in the FARMONIC CONVERGENCE! As PSEC ON TOUR continues -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl & Dawn Pohl will show you the joys of farm life, with all of the comedy you'd expect to see in a PSEC Episode!





THIS VIDEO IS PART 02. This section starts with Dave opening up the first basic tour of the farm. Then Krista and Dave have a conversation about breeding cows. Then the conversation switches to goats, and Richard joins the conversation. This is followed by a nature walk around the main pasture area, as well as going into the woods a little bit, discussing the different types of trees and plants. Things end off with the goats.





If you want all 10 parts as 1 video, you can go here: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-ON-TOUR---CH03---Krista%27s-Farm---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl, CC / Fair Use: J Geco, Henry Kissinger, Star Wars, Crazy Cow, Southpark, Misc

