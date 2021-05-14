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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-14-2021
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30 views • May 14, 2021
Facial recognition is a big step in their agenda and CLEAR Co is working with Marriot and United Airlines to perfect this. As they work on that they are setting us up for the digital ID as they sell the fake paper id story and have the puppet in the white house making threats of get injected or wear a mask forever! In closing the brainwashing and coercion works on almost anyone as we see Eric Clapton talk about his negative effects from the astra injection.
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Article Links:
http://massprivatei.blogspot.com/2021/05/clears-day-of-families-event.html?m=1
https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/05/fake-covid-19-testing-certificates-now-slamming-airlines/
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1392935847863934987?s=19
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/05/09/covid-parents-both-excited-undecided-pfizer-vaccine-kids/4973965001/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/eric-clapton-after-covid-vaccination-i-should-never-have-gone-near-the-needle
Thumbnail Link:
https://securecdn.pymnts.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Clearview-AI-investigation-facial-recognition.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
http://massprivatei.blogspot.com/2021/05/clears-day-of-families-event.html?m=1
https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/05/fake-covid-19-testing-certificates-now-slamming-airlines/
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1392935847863934987?s=19
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/05/09/covid-parents-both-excited-undecided-pfizer-vaccine-kids/4973965001/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/eric-clapton-after-covid-vaccination-i-should-never-have-gone-near-the-needle
Thumbnail Link:
https://securecdn.pymnts.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Clearview-AI-investigation-facial-recognition.jpg
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