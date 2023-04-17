Create New Account
I took a LIBERAL, ANTI WAR Protester to see the truth in Donbass, and THIS Happened!
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
This is my most powerful interview yet. I took Maria, a fierce liberal, anti-war protester to the FRONT LINES of the war in the Donbass to see things for herself, to speak to the people for herself. This woman, with balls of steel, even walked with me through the streets of Svyatogorsk, with Ukrainian snipers just 200 meters away, to speak to civilians trapped in their basements and bring them food. How much of what she believed was right? Or wrong? This is an interview you must see to believe. Aug 17, 2022

Mirrored - John Mark Dougan


