I took a LIBERAL, ANTI WAR Protester to see the truth in Donbass, and THIS Happened!

This is my most powerful interview yet. I took Maria, a fierce liberal, anti-war protester to the FRONT LINES of the war in the Donbass to see things for herself, to speak to the people for herself. This woman, with balls of steel, even walked with me through the streets of Svyatogorsk, with Ukrainian snipers just 200 meters away, to speak to civilians trapped in their basements and bring them food. How much of what she believed was right? Or wrong? This is an interview you must see to believe. Aug 17, 2022



Support for John Mark Dougan:

💰💵 Please consider a donation, it is being used to help people in various cities of the Donbass, and to support making these interviews. 💰Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf 💰Buy MASHA (the translator) and her 1.8 cats a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Lelyanova 💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address: https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n 💰Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf Mirrored - John Mark Dougan







