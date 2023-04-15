Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WILL STUDENTS DO THIS NOT LONG FROM NOW?
23 views
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday |

WILL THIS HAPPEN IN THE NEAR FUTURE? WHEN WILL CHILDREN HAVE HAD ENOUGH AND FREAKOUT? ALL WE HAVE IS CHILDREN MURDERING EACH OTHER NOW. INSTEAD OF READING, WRITING AND MATH WE HAVE PERVERTED SEX BEING TAUGHT. 50+ YEARS AGO WHEN MY WIFE AND I WENT TO SCHOOL IT WAS NEVER INSANE LIKE IT IS TODAY. IT'S TIME FOR ALMIGHTY GOD TO CRUSH OCCULT AMERICA. WAKEUP! PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...

Keywords
militaryreligionpolicegovernmentlawpoliticiansarmyend timesdisastermicrochippatsy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket