Math Education: Why the Star Trek Future Isn't What You Think

50 views • September 24, 2022

Follow us on all our platforms: Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605

Support us by checking out our sponsor page: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/rounding-the-earth-sponsors-and-partners

Mathew Crawford discusses a human-centric approach to advancing mathematics education with the 1517 Fund and friends (originally published on June 13, 2020).

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.