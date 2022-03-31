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The Trouble with Freeland - the Other 24 Report w Seymour Guff (Candid Puppet News - Episode 004)
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2001 views • March 31, 2022
The Other 24 Report team looks at the controversaries surrounding Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Finance Minister. What aspects of her Ukrainian heritage and family ties to far right groups in the Ukraine are possibly impacting her decision-making and judgements here in Canada? Why do Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland have a double standard for criticizing those with ‘unacceptable views’ and political associations?
(Ep-004) March 31, 2022
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353 "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news (theOther24)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
(Ep-004) March 31, 2022
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353 "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news (theOther24)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
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