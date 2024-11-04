BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Plandemic to cover up the cause of chronic disease unchecked for 4 decades!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
172 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

No child should be shot at birth. Let's use the words of the shot! The guns and the shots you have to get rid of are the gene guns that they've been experimenting on you and on our best and our brightest, on our athletes now so badly injured, and then creating an industry!

Let's talk about the right shots. They were murder. It was: you mandated abortion, and you sterilized the African American community, the indigenous people. You sterilized our athletes. You sterilized our military.

There's no such thing as turbo cancer. You put on a mask and you get cancer in two breaths. They did all of this deliberately, and now we say COVID. No, it was a Plandemic, and it was planned to cover up the cause of chronic disease unchecked for four decades.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/02/2024

Charlie Ward Insiders Club with Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v5ijf4p-dont-let-them-poison-you-to-death-with-dr-judy-mikovits-.-aul-brooker-and-d.html

Black boys - MMR vaccine & a 336% higher chance for autism: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/black-boys---mmr-vaccine-a-336%25-higher-chance-for-autism


healthnewshealingtruthchronic diseaseafrican americanindigenousmikovitsplandemiccharlie ward
