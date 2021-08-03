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Dr Sam Bailey | Once Upon A Time in Wuhan....
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408 views • August 03, 2021
Dr Sam will take you back to December 2019 and highlight some of the key concepts that have been used to FUEL this crisis.

Please support Dr Sam Bailey's channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
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References:
1. Dr David Martin’s deposition: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/Brighteon:5

2. Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7159299/

3. Pollution comparisons: https://www.numbeo.com/pollution/compare_cities.jsp?country1=Switzerland&;country2=China&city1=Zurich&city2=Wuhan&tracking=getDispatchComparison

4. Pneumonia Incidence and Mortality in Mainland China: Systematic Review of Chinese and English Literature, 1985–2008: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0011721

5. Notes from the Field: A Novel Coronavirus Genome Identified in a Cluster of Pneumonia Cases — Wuhan, China 2019−2020: http://weekly.chinacdc.cn/en/article/id/a3907201-f64f-4154-a19e-4253b453d10c

6. Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR: https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045

7. Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Experiments: https://www.gene-quantification.de/miqe-bustin-et-al-clin-chem-2009.pdf

8. Dr Kelvin Watson’s PCR claim via OIA request: https://fyi.org.nz/request/14341/response/54651/attach/4/H202100581%20Virginia%20Crawford%20Response%20letter.pdf

9. NZ Ministry of Health unable to provide evidence of their PCR claims: https://fyi.org.nz/request/15780-clinical-sensitivity-and-specificity-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2#comment-4053

10. How much RNA does a typical mammalian cell contain?: https://www.qiagen.com/us/resources/faq?id=06a192c2-e72d-42e8-9b40-3171e1eb4cb8&;lang=en

11. OffGuardian - PCR Inventor: “It doesn’t tell you that you are sick”: https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/05/pcr-inventor-it-doesnt-tell-you-that-you-are-sick/

12. Identification of Coronavirus Isolated from a Patient in Korea with COVID-19: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7045880/

Mirrored https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Once-Upon-A-Time-in-Wuhan-Odysee-Exclusive-Comp:2
Dr. Sam Bailey
Keywords
wuhancovid-19dr sam baileypcr pandemic
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