Dr Sam Bailey | Once Upon A Time in Wuhan....

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References:
1. Dr David Martin’s deposition: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/Brighteon:5
2. Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7159299/
3. Pollution comparisons: https://www.numbeo.com/pollution/compare_cities.jsp?country1=Switzerland&;country2=China&city1=Zurich&city2=Wuhan&tracking=getDispatchComparison
4. Pneumonia Incidence and Mortality in Mainland China: Systematic Review of Chinese and English Literature, 1985–2008: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0011721
5. Notes from the Field: A Novel Coronavirus Genome Identified in a Cluster of Pneumonia Cases — Wuhan, China 2019−2020: http://weekly.chinacdc.cn/en/article/id/a3907201-f64f-4154-a19e-4253b453d10c
6. Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR: https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
7. Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Experiments: https://www.gene-quantification.de/miqe-bustin-et-al-clin-chem-2009.pdf
8. Dr Kelvin Watson’s PCR claim via OIA request: https://fyi.org.nz/request/14341/response/54651/attach/4/H202100581%20Virginia%20Crawford%20Response%20letter.pdf
9. NZ Ministry of Health unable to provide evidence of their PCR claims: https://fyi.org.nz/request/15780-clinical-sensitivity-and-specificity-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2#comment-4053
10. How much RNA does a typical mammalian cell contain?: https://www.qiagen.com/us/resources/faq?id=06a192c2-e72d-42e8-9b40-3171e1eb4cb8&;lang=en
11. OffGuardian - PCR Inventor: “It doesn’t tell you that you are sick”: https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/05/pcr-inventor-it-doesnt-tell-you-that-you-are-sick/
12. Identification of Coronavirus Isolated from a Patient in Korea with COVID-19: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7045880/
Mirrored https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Once-Upon-A-Time-in-Wuhan-Odysee-Exclusive-Comp:2
Dr. Sam Bailey