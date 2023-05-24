It's Working: Target Back Down after Backlash

May 23, 2023 - The internet has been riddled the past week with images and footage of the new “Pride” area in Target. Conservatives pushed back--and it's working. We've got to keep it up, and focus on what's happening to baseball, girls' sports, and the classroom.
Thanks for watching and praying!
