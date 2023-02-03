Create New Account
QN3109
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published 15 days ago |

QN3109 MOSFET is a step-down converter and also one of the easily damaged parts on the hash board. If QN3109 chip damage will affect the operation of the entire DC step-down circuit.Features:

1. Advanced high cell density Trench technology

2. Super Low Gate Charge

3. Green Device Available

Applications:

1. High Frequency Point-of-Load Synchronous Buck Converter for MB/NB/UMPC/VGA

2. Networking DC-DC Power System

3. Load Switch

qn3109m6n Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1123

#QN3109 #MOSFET #chip #DC #step-down #circuit

