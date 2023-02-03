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QN3109 MOSFET is a step-down converter and also one of the easily damaged parts on the hash board. If QN3109 chip damage will affect the operation of the entire DC step-down circuit.Features:
1. Advanced high cell density Trench technology
2. Super Low Gate Charge
3. Green Device Available
Applications:
1. High Frequency Point-of-Load Synchronous Buck Converter for MB/NB/UMPC/VGA
2. Networking DC-DC Power System
3. Load Switch
qn3109m6n Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1123
#QN3109 #MOSFET #chip #DC #step-down #circuit