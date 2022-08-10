WTF: A maskless Fauci jokes and laughs that he created COVID in his kitchen.

Fauci joked and laughed about the origins of Covid and gain-of-function research. Fauci jokingly said he made Covid in his kitchen. Dr. Fauci on Tuesday accepted an honorary award from Fred Hutch in Seattle. Fauci spoke to a group of 100 Fred Hutch employees about Covid-19.

A maskless Fauci lectured on the virtues of mask-wearing and scolded people who claim masking encroaches on personal freedoms.

“When you tell people they need to mask in an indoor congregate setting…that is looked upon by a lot of people, not everybody, as an encroachment on your freedom,” Fauci said.

NIH Director Collins and NIAID Director Fauci both claimed that the NIH had not funded the gain-of-function research in Wuhan. In October of last year we found out they lied.

Dr. Fauci, the Director of NIAID, was under oath when speaking with Senator Rand Paul.

He denied that the NIH funded the gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

Article:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/dr-fauci-jokes-made-covid-kitchen-video/



Source: https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1557417940449955841