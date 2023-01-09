Quo Vadis





Jan 8, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady of Medjugorje Call to Rejoice in the Lord.





As we enter a New Year the key word for us is “Rejoice”!





There is no better gift to give to our Great God than to rejoice in His love and providence for us. Saint Paul said it so well in his letter to the Philippians:





“Rejoice in the Lord always;

again I will say, Rejoice.





Let all men know your forbearance.





The Lord is at hand.





Have no anxiety about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.





And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, will keep your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.





Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable,

whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely,

whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence,

if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.





What you have learned and received

and heard and seen in me, do; and the God of peace will be with you.” (Philippians 4:4-9)





Our Lady says it this way, On August 25, 1988:





“Dear children!

Today I invite you all to rejoice in the life which God gives you.





Little children,

rejoice in God, the Creator, because He has created you so wonderfully.





Pray that your life be joyful thanksgiving which flows out of your heart like a river of joy.





Little children, give thanks unceasingly

for all that you possess, for each little gift

which God has given you, so that a joyful blessing

always comes down from God upon your life.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





And in this message as well from April 25, 1989:





“Dear children!

I am calling you to a complete surrender to God.





Let everything that you possess be in the hands of God.





Only in that way shall you have joy in your heart.





Little children, rejoice in everything that you have.





Give thanks to God because everything is God’s gift to you.





That way in your life you shall be able to give thanks for everything

and discover God in everything even in the smallest flower.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





What a good way to begin 2023!





In Jesus, Mary and Joseph!





