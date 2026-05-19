China's Rare Earth Chokehold: US Military Faces Critical Shortage

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-China maintains heavy rare earth export restrictions, halving shipments despite diplomatic negotiations and unresolved tensions.
-Restrictions target defense-critical materials, enabling China’s selective licensing system preserving strategic global supply-chain leverage advantages.
-U.S. officials acknowledged persistent shortages, contradicting White House expectations following previous diplomatic summit agreements publicly.
-Rare earth prices skyrocketed, disrupting aerospace and semiconductor production while threatening military manufacturing capabilities worldwide.
-Western nations pursue alternative rare earth supplies, though analysts expect prolonged dependence on Chinese processing.
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