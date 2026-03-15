“Man-Eaters”, “Carnivorous”, Demon Possession, AI, Personal Johnny, Fast Freddies, “Old Dominion”

Cirucci Team Brief #591, 13 March 2026





Topic list:

* Savo, Tsavo and Britain’s depopulation tigress.

* Are “felids” truly pure carnivores?

* Are the evil acts of humans catalysts for demon possession?

* Why have you never heard of the Champawat tigress? —ask Bill Gates.

* The greatest TV alien of all time.

* Why AI won’t help the Satanic-Jesuit Machine.

* More on AI from The Book of Eli.

* K’nay-nay asks Johnny personal questions from tanks to booze to dress-up.

* George shows how Jesidue works: is a “Catholic education” truly “superior”?

* “MICHIGAN SYNAGOGUE ATTACK!”

* “Old Dominion”

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/





GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6





coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/





Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci





Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:





• Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4





• Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising





• BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/





• Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci





CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/





Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh





The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

_____________________

The Fazz on Facebook:

https://facebook.com/michael.franco.73594





The Fazz on Twitter:

https://x.com/Anti_inqisition





The Fazz on YouTube:

https://youtube.com/@CFazzino817





The Fazz on Instagram:

https://instagram.com/the_anti_inquisition/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network





Wimbilltunes Productions

https://wimbilltunesproductions.com/





On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16





On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com



