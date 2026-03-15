“Man-Eaters”, “Carnivorous”, Demon Possession, AI, Personal Johnny, Fast Freddies, “Old Dominion”

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Cirucci Team Brief #591, 13 March 2026
Topic list:
* Savo, Tsavo and Britain’s depopulation tigress.
* Are “felids” truly pure carnivores?
* Are the evil acts of humans catalysts for demon possession?
* Why have you never heard of the Champawat tigress? —ask Bill Gates.
* The greatest TV alien of all time.
* Why AI won’t help the Satanic-Jesuit Machine.
* More on AI from The Book of Eli.
* K’nay-nay asks Johnny personal questions from tanks to booze to dress-up.
* George shows how Jesidue works: is a “Catholic education” truly “superior”?
* “MICHIGAN SYNAGOGUE ATTACK!”
* “Old Dominion”
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Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5
_____________________
The Fazz on Facebook:
https://facebook.com/michael.franco.73594
The Fazz on Twitter:
The Fazz on YouTube:
https://youtube.com/@CFazzino817
The Fazz on Instagram:
https://instagram.com/the_anti_inquisition/
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Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
Wimbilltunes Productions
https://wimbilltunesproductions.com/
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com