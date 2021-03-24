© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
URGENT: Digital Green Certificate Regulation (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • March 24, 2021
URGENT: Digital Green Certificate Regulation (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Tracey O' Mahony Barrister at Law at:-
https://youtu.be/L1a8zIsOzCg
This video briefly examines the Digital Green Certificate Regulation.
Please watch and share urgently.
Link to draft legislation:
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX%3A52021PC0130&;from=EN
Link to Google Drive with draft letter to MEP and MEP contact list: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jwpXij_VKV9LE9Unw3Dv-fBKX036NPyw
Mirrored from You Tube channel Tracey O' Mahony Barrister at Law at:-
https://youtu.be/L1a8zIsOzCg
This video briefly examines the Digital Green Certificate Regulation.
Please watch and share urgently.
Link to draft legislation:
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX%3A52021PC0130&;from=EN
Link to Google Drive with draft letter to MEP and MEP contact list: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jwpXij_VKV9LE9Unw3Dv-fBKX036NPyw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.