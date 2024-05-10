(5/7/25)The AI’s Great Merger As We Transition Towards The Bio Convergence/ The True Power Of God Defying Physics

A walkthrough of the apparent plan being laid out when one has become more of an observer than an emotional reactor. Describing what the plans appear to be be currently as this financial crisis continues. Also we get into the fact that God is not bound by the parameters of creation but is able to bend the governing laws of physics defying logic.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.