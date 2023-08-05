Pfizer Employees' Special Batch

Testimony confirms that Pfizer's employees received a 'special batch' of Pfizer vaccinations for covid. Wow, what a special batch of essential workers! I personally regret not getting the 'saline' batch of covid vaxxines, lockdown life would have been more convenient.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.