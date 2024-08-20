Putin arrived in Chechnya today: “Machine guns, assault rifles, and a launcher of the well-known ‘Javelin’”—during his visit to the Russian Special Forces University, Putin was shown trophy weapons from the Special Military Operation zone.

The Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. proposed creation of a multifunctional complex in Russia to combine modern methods and techniques of training in special tactical disciplines.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Special_Forces_University



