Just HOW Corrupt is D.C? Rep. Madison Cawthorn gives insider look

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Warrior Poet Society
Congressman Madison Cawthorn pulls no punches in describing just how bad Washington D.C. really is. In this interview I ask how close the show ‘House of Cards’ gets to giving a real glimpse of our ruling class. His answers shocked me.
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