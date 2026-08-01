Escaping Babylon - Episode 4 – Is Believing the Same as Knowing?

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Before we begin today, if you have not seen the one-minute video, “Selective Attention Test,” I would like you to watch it now. The link is in the show notes below. I’m not playing the video because of copyright concerns.
Selective Attention Test: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJG698U2Mvo
Today I’m going to read the fourth published article, Is Believing the Same as Knowing? The link is below.
https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/is-believing-the-same-as-knowing