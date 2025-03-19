JFK FILES RELEASED 🗃 WHAT'S INSIDE❓ [LIVENOW FROM FOX]

The President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection





https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk





Thousands of pages of files related to the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy were released Tuesday afternoon.





Kennedy's assassination in Downtown Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963 has been a point of fascination for historians and conspiracy theorists over the years.





The release of the documents comes after President Trump signed an executive order calling for their release in the early days of his second term.





Some of the documents include information about Lee Harvey Oswald's travels to Finland and other places prior to the assassination. One of the documents features an assessment from a former KGB agent, who said they did not believe Oswald was ever controlled by the Russian agency after reviewing volumes of files. Other documents include follow-ups to requests for information to remain classified in the past.





The files have been prepared by a team underneath U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.





Presidential historian James Robenalt joins LiveNOW's Austin Westfall to discuss.





