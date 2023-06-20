Union Pacific #4014 (Big Boy) in Nebraska (June 2023)

Once again, we were fortunate to see this magnificent engine operating in Nebraska. Unlike in 2021, the run was taking the train to Omaha, so it was closer to us.
The weather was cloudy, so we had to deal with image exposure. Also, the wind did not help with the audio (sorry).
