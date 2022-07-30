Ukraine Update July 30, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine where our state controlled media has never been. A media that's funded by the Military Industrial Complex and controlled by the treasonous CIA.
"War is a racket. It always has been... A few profit - and the many pay."
-2 time Medal of Honor winner Major General Smedley Butler USMC
Note: WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY!