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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Update on GrandJury | Maria Zeee
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244 views • February 25, 2022
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a lawyer who has been working tirelessly at holding world governments accountable, spearheading the largest Grand Jury trial ever seen in history (known by many around the world as Nuremberg 2.0, though this is, in fact, not what the trial aims to do). With the Corona Investigative Committee having live-streamed 5 sessions of the Grand Jury thus far with experts from all over the globe, Dr. Fuellmich joins us again for an update. Streamed on: Feb 23, 6:02 am EST

You can stay up to date with the Grand Jury here: https://www.grand-jury.net/.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s Telegram: https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish.

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44  

Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com

Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Update on GrandJury | Maria Zeee

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Update on GrandJury (Nuremberg 2.0)

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Update on GrandJury, Nuremberg 2 0, Maria Zeee, Zeee Media, February 23 2022
Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Update on GrandJury, Maria Zeee, Zeee Media, February 23 2022
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dr reiner fuellmichupdate on grandjuryfebruary 23 2022maria zeeezeee media
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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