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WHEN BIOHACKERS GET MARRIED: DATING, RELATIONSHIPS, SEX-LIFE & MORE WITH JONATHAN ROSELAND [Boost Your Biology podcast]
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12 views • November 23, 2020
A fun interview with biohacker couple, Jonathan and Gergana Roseland, about his new book, Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender: How to meet a nice girl instead - from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!
Order:
Direct from Limitless Mindset https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender
On Amazon https://amzn.to/31wwmtn
We discuss...
2:00 Jonathan’s story - from nomadic seducer to husband
8:52 Online dating has changed the game
14:10 The “inevitable uncondoming”
Read chapter 1 https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland/the-inevitable-uncondoming-c2a9774e1134?sk=89a1623eb68f9b5cc588f738d5f2cf3a
20:17 What is tantra?
Books to read:
The Tao of Health, Sex, and Longevity https://amzn.to/3hA8Y3C
The Multi-Orgasmic Man https://amzn.to/2Et6yFx
28:08 Kegels - a long term sexhack
31:54 Oxytocin
33:56 Horny Goat Weed
"I RIGHTEOUSLY bang my wife on THIS stuff!" - Horny Goat Weed Biohacker Review https://lbry.tv/@jroseland:f/Horny-Goat-Weed-Sex-Review:f
36:33 "Nice guys finish last"
38:28 Seduction as a tool for personal growth
Daygame vs Nightgame https://lbry.tv/@jroseland:f/How-to-Lose-Your-Virginity--5--Online-Dating-is-Futile!:b
Phenibut - an alcohol alternative
45:41 The three major red flags
47:41 The compromise question
55:25 The TRUTH about Dating and Marrying Exotic Foreign Women - Is it for you? Listen to podcast: https://castbox.fm/x/1I1PX
1:01:30 Jonathan’s #1 dating tip for men
Shownotes at https://www.nofilter.media/posts/episode-28-when-biohackers-get-married-dating-relationships-sex-life-more-with-jonathan-roseland
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate
Bitcoin: 3Qr92bc1Y51WiWEQykK23n7W7yV6VfdRTq
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Order:
Direct from Limitless Mindset https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender
On Amazon https://amzn.to/31wwmtn
We discuss...
2:00 Jonathan’s story - from nomadic seducer to husband
8:52 Online dating has changed the game
14:10 The “inevitable uncondoming”
Read chapter 1 https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland/the-inevitable-uncondoming-c2a9774e1134?sk=89a1623eb68f9b5cc588f738d5f2cf3a
20:17 What is tantra?
Books to read:
The Tao of Health, Sex, and Longevity https://amzn.to/3hA8Y3C
The Multi-Orgasmic Man https://amzn.to/2Et6yFx
28:08 Kegels - a long term sexhack
31:54 Oxytocin
33:56 Horny Goat Weed
"I RIGHTEOUSLY bang my wife on THIS stuff!" - Horny Goat Weed Biohacker Review https://lbry.tv/@jroseland:f/Horny-Goat-Weed-Sex-Review:f
36:33 "Nice guys finish last"
38:28 Seduction as a tool for personal growth
Daygame vs Nightgame https://lbry.tv/@jroseland:f/How-to-Lose-Your-Virginity--5--Online-Dating-is-Futile!:b
Phenibut - an alcohol alternative
45:41 The three major red flags
47:41 The compromise question
55:25 The TRUTH about Dating and Marrying Exotic Foreign Women - Is it for you? Listen to podcast: https://castbox.fm/x/1I1PX
1:01:30 Jonathan’s #1 dating tip for men
Shownotes at https://www.nofilter.media/posts/episode-28-when-biohackers-get-married-dating-relationships-sex-life-more-with-jonathan-roseland
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate
Bitcoin: 3Qr92bc1Y51WiWEQykK23n7W7yV6VfdRTq
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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