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The World is a business: Occult & Esoteric Business Law w/ Jordan Maxwell
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47 views • January 23, 2022
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3C6Ei8f5qgA
From back in the Roman Empire, there are two things on earth, Land and water. Subsequently, we have law of the land, and the law of the water. Law of the land is the law of the people in the land in which they live. However laws of the sea/water are International. They are the Banking laws. When you get a credit card in the USA, it works in Europe or in India.
All ships are female, and she delivers a product. Females produce products. Labor, Delivery Room, Birth, Ship, “she” delivers products. When products are delivered, they need a certificate of Manifest. What is on the ship is on its manifest.
Humans are Maritime Admiralty products; they also have Certificate of manifest. “Birth Certificate.” On the bottom of Birth Certificate, shows our “Informant” are our Parents. We are then property of the Department of Commerce.
All humans are “Stock”. As soon as people are born, they are property of the government in which they live. See US Vs USA. United States is different than the United States of America. Constitution of USA formed in 1776 and the Constitution for the US 1871. US Inc. United states is a corporation. Formed in Delaware in 1871. All Citizens are governed under Corporate Law. All corporations must have a President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasure. Hence, the USA Inc formed in Act of 1871.
A US Citizen is an employee of the US Inc.US CITIZENS are employees of the Corporation, that is why you need a License for everything from a marriage license, a business license, and a driver’s license. It’s all business.
More info - http://www.usavsus.info/
Jordan Maxwell's Website - https://jordanmaxwellshow.com/
From back in the Roman Empire, there are two things on earth, Land and water. Subsequently, we have law of the land, and the law of the water. Law of the land is the law of the people in the land in which they live. However laws of the sea/water are International. They are the Banking laws. When you get a credit card in the USA, it works in Europe or in India.
All ships are female, and she delivers a product. Females produce products. Labor, Delivery Room, Birth, Ship, “she” delivers products. When products are delivered, they need a certificate of Manifest. What is on the ship is on its manifest.
Humans are Maritime Admiralty products; they also have Certificate of manifest. “Birth Certificate.” On the bottom of Birth Certificate, shows our “Informant” are our Parents. We are then property of the Department of Commerce.
All humans are “Stock”. As soon as people are born, they are property of the government in which they live. See US Vs USA. United States is different than the United States of America. Constitution of USA formed in 1776 and the Constitution for the US 1871. US Inc. United states is a corporation. Formed in Delaware in 1871. All Citizens are governed under Corporate Law. All corporations must have a President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasure. Hence, the USA Inc formed in Act of 1871.
A US Citizen is an employee of the US Inc.US CITIZENS are employees of the Corporation, that is why you need a License for everything from a marriage license, a business license, and a driver’s license. It’s all business.
More info - http://www.usavsus.info/
Jordan Maxwell's Website - https://jordanmaxwellshow.com/
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