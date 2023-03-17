Here’s How Energy Inefficiency Could Lead to Global Starvation

Are you aware of the hidden energy cost behind every calorie of food you eat? 🤯
In this video, Rob Avis, the owner, lead instructor, and engineer at Verge Permaculture, an internationally-recognized and award-winning regenerative design, consulting, and education center, talks about why we should be concerned about the energy dynamics of our food system. 👇
Rob points out that it takes 20 to 30 calories of hydrocarbons to produce just one calorie of food and the consequences of this energy dynamic could be DIRE. 👀
Want to find out more about Rob and his work? Click https://vergepermaculture.ca/ now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
