War criminal Netanyahu pushing for another war with Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
76 views • 2 days ago

Netanyahu says Iran’s NOW developing 8,000 km-range ballistic missiles

Add 3,000 more and Tehran could nuke Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

‘New York City, Washington, Boston, Miami’

The war criminal Netanyahu is selling another war.

Adding: 

IDF Movement in the Gaza Strip

— an offensive is underway from the east in the Nasser area and has entered the Northern Remal district

— in the west, Israeli forces are moving into the Southern Remal and Ash-Sheikh Ijlin areas

— to the west, on the outskirts of Gaza City, Israeli forces have advanced through the Netzarim corridor

In fact, despite all the rhetoric, Israel has not begun to withdraw troops and has not stopped the bombings. In recent days, dozens of Palestinian civilians have died. At the same time, HAMAS has inflicted new losses on the IDF in personnel and equipment, as they periodically fall into HAMAS ambushes, which operates relying on a system of underground tunnels.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
